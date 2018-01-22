Image copyright Getty Images

Liberia don ready to swear-in former international footballer, George Weah, as new president for Monday.

Dis na special time for di country wey go get dia first peaceful handover of power from one democratic government to another one since 1944.

Weah go become di 25th president of dis West African country, after im collect power from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sirleaf wey be Africa's first female president, rule for 12 years and win Nobel prize for peace for 2011.

Liberians dey hope and pray say Weah go deliver im promise of jobs and better schools.

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO /AFP/GETTY Image example Thousands of Liberians camp overnight for di stadium where Monday swearing-in go happen

Di swearing-in ceremony go begin for 9.45am GMT for di Samuel Kanyon Doe stadium near the capital, Monrovia.

Some of di VIPs wey suppose show include African presidents from Ghana, Mali, Nigeria and Togo plus friends and former colleagues from Weah football time.

Weah play im football for Europe for di 1990s where im become di first and only African wey don win di FIFA World Best Player award and di ogbonge Ballon d'Or prize for 1995.

After Weah lose di presidential election against Sirleaf for 2005, im don spend di last 13 years, dey grow im political muscle, sotay im become senator for 2014.

Liberians talk say dem go remember President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as di person wey help give peace stamina after di 1989-2003 civil war palava wey kill at least 250,000 people.

But poverty, education and health matter don put Liberia among di poorest country for world.