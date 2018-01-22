Why Ghana get two presidents at di same time

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/GETTY Image example Ghana vice-president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (L) and president Nana Akufo-Addo (R) don travel overseas

For Monday morning, Ghanaians wake up to see say dem get two president, President Nana Akufo-Addo and Acting President Rt. Hon Prof. Mike Ocquaye.

Parliament organise special ceremony for Sunday to swear in di Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon Prof. Mike Ocquaye as acting president because both President Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia travel comot from Ghana.

Akufo-Addo dey Monrovia, Liberia capital city for di swearing-in ceremony of George Oppong Weah as di new president and Bawumia dey UK for medical treatment.

Na dis make Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo for di floor of di Parliament for wan emergency meeting for di House.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Nana Akufo-Addo dey Ghana for di swearing ceremony of George Weah as new president

But some people wey sabi politics for Ghana dey wonder why dem go swear-in another president.

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga dey among di people wey talk say di ceremony no get sense.

Hon. Ayariga talk say because di President dey outside di country no mean say im no fit do di work of di president.

Im still talk say di Speaker fit wear di cap of di President until Akufo-Addo or Bawumia return but dem no need special swearing-in ceremony.

Image copyright AFP

But Ghana constitution talk say di Speaker suppose enter if di President or im vice no dey ground to do dia work.

For 2014, one former Speaker of Parliament, Doe Adjaho no gree do swearing-in. But di Supreme Court say di Speaker do mistake.