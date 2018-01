Anglophone crisis: Shooting don komot Manyu go for Meme Division

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Woman wey stand outside her school dem burn fire for Bafut on 15 November 2017, for de northwest English-speaking region of Cameroon.

Fighting weh e dey between government forces and secessionists fighters for Meme division for southwest Cameroon don cause plenty damage, pipo don die and village dem level for ground.

Tori say na for de wuruwuru weh deh burn one 96 year old mami inside yi house, but wan papa get lucky to run but e get wound dem.

Village dem laik Kwa kwa, Nake, Bole, Kombone and Mbonge don dey laik say na tsunami pass, house dey for ground and no sign for human being.

Na one week weh shooting deh inside meme division for Southwest region

Government nova make statement just now but US Embassy bi condemn how weh deh kill wan marine officer. US be say dialogue na de only way for solve de problem.