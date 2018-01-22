Anti-Kabila protest: Dem arrest 10 priest for DR Congo

Image copyright Reuters Image example Di Catholic church na im call people to come out for Sunday protests.

Security forces for Democratic Republic of Congo don arrest 10 priests and more than 200 protesters after di Sunday protest for President Joseph Kabila to leave power.

Georges Kapiamba wey come form di NGO - Congolese Association for Justice - tell di radio station-Okapi wey UN dey sponsor say:

"We don register di case of 10 priests wey dem don arrest, including Father Dieudonne Mukinayi from Saint Christophe Parish inside Binza Ozone."

"Dem detain am alongside eight parishioners for where government officials dey stay."

Mr Kapiamba also talk say according to di information wey reach dia ear, dem dey mistreat di priest dem, dem don tear dia clothes. E say:

"Two nuns dey miss, 257 demonstrators na im dem don arrest and dey put dem for different cells inside Kinshasa."

Di Catholic church bin call people to do demonstrations against President Kabila wey im tenure don end for 2016.

Six people na im die for di capital, Kinshasa, wen police use tear gas and live bullets take pursue di protesters.