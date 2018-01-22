Zimbabwe: Cholera don kill four people

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Health official dey advise people make dem no drink water wey dey contaminated.

At least four people don die and plenty others na im dey infected after cholera outbreak happen for one town wey dey south west of Zimbabwe capital Harare.

Authorities say di disease outbreak dey link to di water shortage for di mining town of Chegutu.

But dem still dey look whether e get link with di outbreak wey happen for Zambia wey be dia neighbour, where over 60 people die.

BBC tori person for Harare-Shingai Nyoka report say one 80 year old woman dey among di four people wey di cholera don kill and some relatives wey get contact with her body also dey among.

So far 22 people na im dem suspect say don get di disease. And dem don arrange isolation zone for Chegutu to take care of those wey dey sick.

Health officials say dem dey on high alert, and dem dey advise people to wash dia hands before dem chop, and drink water from safe source to fit prevent di cholera.

Cholera na diarrheal disease wey fit catch person if dem chop food wey don dey contaminated or water wey get am.