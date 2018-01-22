Triplets don die from fire outbreak for Jigawa State

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dem don already bury di triplets and dia brother according to tradition.

Fire don kill triplets and dia brother for Hadejia town, Jigawa State, Nigeria. Na Adamu Shehu wey bi di talk-talk person for di Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps talk am.

Shehu tell tori people for News Agency of Nigeria say na electric spark from boiling ring cause di fire wey start around 10:45pm on Saturday, 20 January.

Hassan Sale, Hussain Sale and Muhusin Sale na di names of di triplets wey die and dia brother name na Aliyu Sale.

Shehu say na for di house of di triplets di fire happen and e consume property wey cost reach thousands of naira.

Im advise people make dem always dey careful with electronics especially for harmattan period.