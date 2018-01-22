Buhari: Herdsmen attack go soon stop

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example Buhari say im government dey focused to solve security mata for di country.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday promise Nigerians say all di kill-kill by herdsmen for di country go soon dey under control.

Buhari say di security people wey dem post go di areas wey di herdsmen wahala dey happen, go help dem solve di problem.

How di herdsmen and farmer palava take start

Herdsmen don attack Olu Falae farm

Femi Adeshina wey be di President Special Adviser for Media and Publicity talk say di herdsmen attack don bring sorrow and hardship for Nigerians and e don also affect government well-well.

President Buhari say im administration dey put eye well-well inside security, corruption and unemployment mata.