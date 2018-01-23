'I see my broda wey lost for Libya for Instagram'

Image copyright Nikki Laoye/Instagram Image example Dis na how Marian Asekhomhe break Internet, when she see her broda wey bin lost

Social media don helep one Nigeria family locate dia broda wey bin chop suffer-head and torture for Libya, as dem see di guy dey waka pass for video of returnees wey dey Instagram.

Marian Asekhome tell BBC News tori person Ruona Meyer say her family don lost hope say her broda Austin Johnson go ever return home alive.

"My broda bin travel to Libya for some months and e only call us twice. E call to ask for money, say dem dey use electric iron to shock im bodi, say dem dey use iron inside im private part."

She say na with serious cry na im her broda beg dem to send money, so dat those wey hold am go release am.

"Di thing pain me...we send money to am, but nothing change. We think say e don die," na wetin she add put.

As di family continue to dey wonder wetin happen to dia pickin, na im Asekhome say she begin watch Instagram video of Nikki Laoye, wey bi ambassador to di National Commission for Refugees, Migrants & Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI). Di commission say as at beginning of di year, dem don help over 6,000 Nigerians come back to house from Libya.

"Ms Laoye go always stand for front of di plane, dey tell country people wetin dey happen, as people dey return back to Nigeria from Libya."

'I start to scream...roll for floor'

Na on January 8 na im Ms Laoye do dis video wey Ms Asekhome watch, come see her broda just dey waka pass:

"Dat day na day wey I no go ever forget. E be like dream! E just pass by Nikki... I start to scream, I dey roll for floor say 'oh my God dis thing fit dey real?'"

From America na im she call all her sister and brodas but nobodi believe her.

"Since then na very serious celebration. Na big party dem throw for Nigeria for di family house. Even after we hear wetin dey happen for Libya, my family bin don lose hope finish."

Ms Asekhome say make other families like dia own dey patient.

"Make those wey dey look road dey find dia broda or sister hold hope say one day, dem go reunite with dia family. For those wey God don save from Libya, make dem no feel say dem lost everything; make dem know say one day things go better for dem."