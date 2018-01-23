South Africa killings: Suspects don enter court

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerians dey protest for DSTV office for Abuja on top di way Nigerians dey suffer attack for South Africa

Court for South Africa no gree give bail to suspects wey dem accuse say na dem attack Nigerians for Durban.

Godwin Adama, wey be Nigeria Consul General for South Africa, do press release wey talk say na two South African policemen enter court but dem don postpone di case to next Monday.

"we dey wait to see wetin go happen for di court case and we wan beg say make Nigerians wey dey live for dis areas remain calm.

Nigerian officials say di Consulate for Johannesburg and di High Commission wey dey Pretoria go Durban go see for demsef when dem first carry di people enter court.

Tori be say na South African Police kill one Nigerian, Ebuka Okori, on Friday 19 January for Durban, wey dey Kwa-Zulu Natal Province.

Also, di Consulate talk say investigation don start on top how another Nigerian die for Rustenburg, wey dey North West Province for South Africa.