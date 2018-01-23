Swiss Federal delegate di share experience with Cameroon

Image copyright Getty Images

Cameroon deh for school for manage yi two language.

De 'Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism' weh government create for solve problem for language di learn how weh Switzerland di manage e four language dem.

For manage e two language and plenty culture dem, Cameroon do kneel for before Swiss Federal Delegate for Plurilingualism, Nicoletta Mariolin weh e di manage for language dem for learn.

Nicoletta Mariolin, weh e kam yesterday go deh Cameroon for one week for show how e di manage four language, French, Roman, German and Italia.

Cameroon dey inside bad situation with Anglophone crisis na for seka say kontri push English and a pipo weh di speak English deh laik second class pipo.

Wetin dey make Southern Cameroon Vex?

Cameroun: Why lawyers, teachers dey vex

President Paul Biya for e way for solve de problem bi create 11 member Bilingualism and Multicultural Commission with Peter Mafany Musonge as President.

Dis 'Ambassador for Minority' say language dem deh laik engine weh e di move culture and e suppose be with all thing weh dey for yi back".

De meeting go fit helep Cameroon for promote diversity.