Famous South African jazz musician, Hugh Masekela, don die at di age of 78.

For statement wey in family release, dem say im die peacefully after im "battle with prostrate cancer."

Masekela become international star sake of im correct Afro-Jazz music.

Im 1977 song, Soweto Blues, popular well-well sake of anti-apartheid movement

