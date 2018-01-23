Fulani Herdsmen: Southern governors don reject cattle colony

Image copyright Getty Images

Southern states for Nigeria don shun federal government request to do cow colony for inside dia states.

As di plenty clash dem wey don dey happen between herdsmen and farms for many years now don worse, Nigeria federal government believe say na cow colony go fit settle di matter.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis mama dey cry for di burial of her husband wey die join 40 others when herdsmen attack some village for Benue, central Nigeria

Dis idea to give dia land to herdsmen, according to Nigeria newspaper Punch, no settle well for di belle of southern governors.

Last week Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development announce say, from dis week, dem go begin to do colony for di states wey gree give land for di colony.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Benue state governor Samuel Ortom say im people still dey fear say another herdsmen attack fit happen

But dis January, plenty governors wey dey control states for di south say dis federal government plan na mago-mago.

Ebonyi governor, David Umahi, say dem wan use style collect land from dia people. Okezie Ikpeazu for Abia talk say land never reach dem to do farming sef, talk less of make dem come give am to cattle.

Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, be one governor wey im voice loud well-well on top dis mata as im talk say e no make sense say government go chook mouth for cattle business wey no concern dem.

Image copyright Getty Images

So far na 16 states don agree to give land and all of dem na from di north of Nigeria.

Di states include Adamawa, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Plateau, plus including Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Niger, Kogi and Kwara state.

Di ministry talk say dem no go force any state wey no wan give land sha.