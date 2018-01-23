Hugh Masekela, South Africa Jazz musician die

Image copyright Getty Images

South Africa jazz musician Hugh Masekela don die at di age of 78.

Masekela wey dem born on 4th of April 1939 bin dey very popular sake of im trumpet skill and because im bin dey talk im mind about di apartheid wey bin happen for south Africa.

He sing songs against apartheid sotey im became serious problem for di government.

Na for Northeastern township dem born am and im begin play piano as small pickin.

By di time im reach 14 years e begin to play trumpet after im watch one American jazz musician for film.

Im follow open South Africa 2010 World Cup with Nigeria Musician Femi Kuti.

Im bin get im first trumpet from Trevor Huddleston, wey later become archbishop wey fight against apartheid.

Na Masekela and some of im school mates from Huddleston Jazz Band wey become di first South Africa youth orchestra.

Im go America for late 1950s where im meet Harry Belafonte and im also go music school.

Di South Africa struggle with apartheid ginger am to become political activist. For im music he talk about di suffer, joy and pain wey im fellow countrymen dey pass through.

After di 1961 massacre for Sharpville, Masekela go exile for US. Na for dia im be marry Mariam Makeba but dem divorce after two years.

Im follow perform with Paul Simon for di Graceland Tour.

Im 1987 hit song "Bring him back home" later become Nelson Mandela anthem whenever Mandela bin visit any part of di world when dem free am from prison.