Nigeria: Dem kill two police officers for Bayelsa State

Tori say di gunmen enter area around 10:00 p.m. on Monday night and operate till about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Gunmen wey dem suspect to be sea pirates go attack Ogbia Marine Police Division wey dey for Ogbia Local Government Area inside Bayelsa State on Monday.

Dem shoot two police officers die during di attack wey last for over three hours.

Local T.V station report say di gunmen also thief two 200 Horse Power engines from di police station during di attack and speed comot there with dia gunboats.

Di Chairman of di Bayelsa State Chapter Nigeria Maritime Workers Union-Lord Sese and di Commissioner of Police inside di state-Amba Asuquo, don confirm wetin happen.