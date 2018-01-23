Image copyright Getty Images Image example Internally displaced people queue for camp inside Kolofata, wey dey north of Cameroon, for food sharing wey International Red Cross Committee provide.

E don reach 33,000 refugees, wey don run from Cameroon enter Nigeria.

Aid officials for Cross River State, south-south Nigeria na dem talk dis one. Dem say say di number of Cameroon refugees wey dey run enter di state don plenty reach times three of 10,000 people wey United Nations estimate.

One of di refugees tell BBC say e spend about 8 weeks dey waka up and dan for bush.

Another one, Neba Anan from Bamenda say dem try enter Nigeria, di border dey lock, so dem trek to enter.

"For Bamenda where I from run come Nigeria, war dey there. I know say di war go spread go other part of di English speaking area, so I run with my children before e happen…for kwakwa village one 96 years old woman wey no fit run, dey burn am inside her house."

Di head of di state emergency management agency - John Inaku tell BBC say for now, dem don register up to 33,000 people and dia situation dey worse more-more.

Authorities for Cross River State say dem dey register di refugees to get di correct information of dia number and also to plan how to care for dem well.

For di moment, head of di state Emergency Management Agency say dem dey plan to build camps wey di refugees go stay.

Image example Di refugees say dem dey run from government crackdown on Cameroon English-speaking North-west and South-west regions.

BBC tori person Chris Ewokor report say many of di refugees for now dey live among residents of some communities inside Ikom and Ogoja area wey dey about 297 kilometres north of di port city of Calabar.

Di refugees say serious wahala na im dey happen for Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon and dey also shutdown di internet.