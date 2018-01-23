Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example Buhari hail Chinese people for all di financial and technical help wey dem don give Nigeria

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don release im focus for dis year 2018 wey be infrastructure, security and economy.

Buhari write for social media say dis 2018, government go work hard well-well to make sure say Nigerians see improvement for areas like construction of road, light palava, railway project and airport concession.

Di president hail Chinese people for all di help, both for money and technical level, wey dem dey give Nigeria.

Security na one of di main things wey Buhari say dey im mind. Im say dem don increase di number of security forces wey dem dey send go di areas wey herdsmen dey attack to make sure say di attacks stop.

Buhari say as di Naira dey stable and inflation dey reduce, e dey sweet im belle well-well.

But dis one no belle-full some Nigerians as dem no believe say President Buhari go fit complete all di things wey im mention for one year.