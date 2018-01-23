I never know why dem arrest me - Oby Ezekwesili

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di police arrest Oby Ezekwesili and other members of di BringBackOurGirls group.

Police don arrest Oby Ezekwesili wey be Nigeria former Minister of Education and campaigner of di BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group.

Ezekwesili dey detention for di FCT Police Command but she write for social media say she no know wetin her offence be.

Police follow arrest Aisha Yesufu, Ms Maureen Kabrik, Jeff Okoroafor and four other members di BBOG group.

Di Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) dey demand make police release di BBOG members wey dem arrest.

Di group say di arrest dey illegal and e dey against President Muhammadu Buhari claim say im government na di type wey dey allow people exercise dia rights.