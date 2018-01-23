Police: We no arrest Oby Ezekwesili

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Oby Ezekwesili na one of di people wey dey champion

Nigeria police don deny claim by Prof. Oby Ezekwesili say dem arrest or even detain her and some members of di BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) Group on Tuesday for Abuja.

Nigeria former Minister of Education and campaigner of di BBOG group bin write for social media say police bin carry her and some members of di group go detention.

Anjuguri J. Manzah di Public Relations Officer of di FCT Police Command say dem just carry dem come dia station to make sure say dem no break any law when dem dey do protest for Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Di FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Sadiq Abubakar Bello tell di BBOG group make dem carry go with dia business.

Prof. Ezekwesili come later tweet say: