Retire now, no think of 2019 - Obasanjo fire Buhari

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Na so former President Obasanjo take write letter to President Goodluck Jonathan for 2013

Former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo don tell President Muhammadu Buhari say make im no try contest again for Presidency for 2019.

Obasanjo wey talk dis one for Abeokuta, Ogun State Southwest Nigeria, on Tuesday, say President Buhari no perform well at all.

Im say di President don perform below expectation, come add say make im honourably "dismount from di horse" to join di league of di country former leaders wey dia "experience, influence, wisdom and outreach fit do good on di side line for di country."

Obasanjo no hide mouth inside one long 13-page statement wey im title, "The Way Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement."

Di former president wey do two-terms under People's Democratic Party (PDP), say im dey disappointed by President Buhari, wey im support during di 2015 election against former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Dis na how Obasanjo take write open letter wey im title, 'Before it is Too Late' for December 2013, where im talk about di many areas wey im think say President Jonathan don fail.

Im thank President Buhari for di effort im government dey make for di fight against Boko Haram and corruption, but say Buhari don fail for other areas where im been think say im go do well.