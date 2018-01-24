27 people don die for Benghazi bomb blast

E reach 27 people wey die when two cars explode near one mosque for Libyan city, Benghazi.

Tori be say 30 people fit don wound for di two explosion wey happen back-to-back.

One car first blow for di front of mosque for al-Sleimani area as people wey go worship dey comot di building after prayers.

Another car come blow later for di other side of di street.

One talk-talk person for al-Jala hospital wey dey di area tell tori people AFP say di people wey go die later fit increase.

Dem never sabi di people wey do di bomb and BBC North Africa tori person, Rana Jawad say e dey normal for Libya say nobody go talk say na dem do am.