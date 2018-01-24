Obasanjo letter to Buhari: How Nigerians dey react

E don reach 24 hours since former Nigeria president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, use 13 page letter advice President Muhammadu Buhari make im no contest 2019 election.

Obasanjo talk for di letter say, Buhari no try at all for Nigerians, so make im go rest and leave 2019 for others.

Since then politicians and ordinary Nigerians don join mouth chook dia own on top dis tori.

Di reason why dis letter dey important according Nnamdi Anekwe-Chivena, wey be national security expert and social media activist, na because whenever Obasanjo flash im red card give current president, whether na military or civilian, di person no go too last again.

Former presidents like Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Gen. Sani Abacha and even fresh one like Dr. Goodluck Jonathan don chop dis Obasanjo koboko and if dem fit talk now, dem go tell you say dem no enjoy am.

Maybe dis na why just after di letter show, President Buhari do meeting with di ruling All Progressive Congress party ogas like Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Bisi Akande for Abuja FCT, Nigeria capital.

Tinubu talk-talk person say dis meeting dem no get any business with wetin Obasanjo talk.

Mr Buhari people sef say dem no get anything to talk on top di matter.

Di opposition Peoples Democratic Party dey jolly. Dem say Obasanjo na person wey love Nigeria and wey get courage, dat na why im give Buhari dis advice.

Di National President of di Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, say wetin Obasanjo write inside di letter no be new thing, people don tell Mr Buhari before.

But na for social media people talk pass;

Just finished reading Baba Obasanjo's letter. The summary is simple:



Buhari has failed and should go and rest but PDP that is now controlled by Wike is not an option.



He says a 3rd option is the only way out and Nigerians must arise to take charge of the country. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) January 23, 2018

I agree with Obasanjo's letter even though he didn't say anything that I have not said about Buhari and his govt before. However, Obasanjo and Buhari are like accuser & the accused, two of them are analogue and they do not represent the Nigeria of today. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 23, 2018

Obasanjo who supported you in 2015 has asked you not to run on account of your GLARING incompetence. Your wife who campaigned with you in 2015 is not willing to support you. Baba, go home please. — Nedu Ekeke #BBOG (@Nedunaija) January 23, 2018

Obasanjo is the architect of the chaos we are in now, and even though you wish to praise him as a model, allow those with retentive memory to remind us of how he rigged elections, bribed lawmakers to let him stay in power and, when those failed, he imposed Yar'adua and GEJ on us. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) January 23, 2018

Baba Obasanjo is funny sha; he used his hand to install Yaradua, GEJ & supported Buhari. He went against all three men during their first tenure. Though he is 100% right about Buhari's ineptitude, it seems the only Nigerian President good enough for Obasanjo is Olusegun Obasanjo. — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) January 23, 2018