Obasanjo letter to Buhari: How Nigerians dey react
E don reach 24 hours since former Nigeria president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, use 13 page letter advice President Muhammadu Buhari make im no contest 2019 election.
Obasanjo talk for di letter say, Buhari no try at all for Nigerians, so make im go rest and leave 2019 for others.
Since then politicians and ordinary Nigerians don join mouth chook dia own on top dis tori.
Di reason why dis letter dey important according Nnamdi Anekwe-Chivena, wey be national security expert and social media activist, na because whenever Obasanjo flash im red card give current president, whether na military or civilian, di person no go too last again.
Former presidents like Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Gen. Sani Abacha and even fresh one like Dr. Goodluck Jonathan don chop dis Obasanjo koboko and if dem fit talk now, dem go tell you say dem no enjoy am.
Maybe dis na why just after di letter show, President Buhari do meeting with di ruling All Progressive Congress party ogas like Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Bisi Akande for Abuja FCT, Nigeria capital.
Tinubu talk-talk person say dis meeting dem no get any business with wetin Obasanjo talk.
Mr Buhari people sef say dem no get anything to talk on top di matter.
Di opposition Peoples Democratic Party dey jolly. Dem say Obasanjo na person wey love Nigeria and wey get courage, dat na why im give Buhari dis advice.
Di National President of di Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, say wetin Obasanjo write inside di letter no be new thing, people don tell Mr Buhari before.
But na for social media people talk pass;