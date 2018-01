Letter to Buhari: Why we no go follow Obasanjo drag - Presidency

Image copyright Getty Images

Di Nigerian Presidency don decide say dem go keep shut and no go chook mouth give former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Mr Obasanjo bin write press statement on top di matter of President Muhammadu Buhari wey inside, im talk say make di Nigeria oga go rest and make im no contest for second term for 2019.

Garba Shehu, wey be di Senior Special Assistant to Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, tell BBC say say dem no go answer di former President.

But correct tori wey people for inside di presidency give BBC Pidgin be say dem don calculate say Mr Obasanjo get plan and dem no wan follow am drag mata.

Dem say dem know say, even as government no go talk for di mata, oga Obasanjo go still dey vibrate give dem but dem ready for dat one.

Plenty Nigerians don dey talk dia mind for wetin di former president write against President Buhari.

Image copyright ALEXANDER JOE/AFP/GETTY Image example No be today wey former Nigeria President Obasanjo don nack letter give leader dem

Nnamdi Anekwe-Chivena, wey be national security expert and social media activist, say di reason dis letter dey important na because whenever Obasanjo flash red card give current president, di person no go too last again.

Former presidents like Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Gen. Sani Abacha and Dr. Goodluck Jonathan don collect dis kain letter before.

Image copyright Nigeria Presidency Image example President Buhari do meeting with APC ogas Bola Tinubu and Bisi Akande

Immediately after di Obasanjo letter show, President Buhari do meeting with All Progressive Congress party ogas like Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Bisi Akande for Abuja.

But Tinubu talk-talk person don talk say dis meeting no get any business with wetin Mr Obasanjo talk.