"You no fit tell Buhari wetin im go do" - Arewa

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), di main cultural group for northern Nigeria, don reply former president Olusegun Obasanjo after im talk say make President Muhammadu Buhari no contest 2019 election.

Muhammad Biu, wey be national publicity secretary of ACF, read statement say na only President Buhari fit decide whether im go contest 2019 presidential election.

Mr Obasanjo bin write letter talk say make oga Buhari retire because im don fail to do wetin people expect.

ACF say Mr Obsanjo na get im mouth and fit use am talk anything wey im want.