INEC: Voters registration no dey end January 31

Image copyright Iinec nigeria/facebook Image example Di commission say dem go announce di date wey di registration go end.

Di join-bodi for election mata for Nigeria wey be Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) don deny claim wey dey go round say voters registration for Nigeria go end for 31 January 2018.

People bin dey fear say INEC wan end di registration sharp-sharp so dat plenty citizens no go fit vote.

Na for social media di commission enter to clear di claim wey dem say na fake and e dey deceive people.

Skip Twitter post by @inecnigeria Rumours have been going round on different platforms that the Commission will be ending the CVR on 31/01/18. This information is false & misleading. The exercise is ongoing& will continue until the Commission announces a suspension much later in the year in accordance to the law — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) January 23, 2018

Di commission write say di registration go continue until dem announce di date wey e go end wey go be later dis year.

Registration don dey go one for people wey go like vote for di 2019 general elections.