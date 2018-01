Lassa fever don kill two people for Imo state

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di health commissioner for di state say make residents make dem no dey shake hands anyhow.

Two people for Owerri, Imo state, southeast Nigeria don die from Lassa fever wey just hit di state. Na Dr Angela Uwakwem wey be dis state Commissioner for Health talk am.

Uwakwem say na after dem carry di two people wey die comot for di Federal Medical Centre for Owerri.

Di health commissioner say na seven cases of Lassa fever dem dey suspect for di state but two don confirm.

Nigeria: Kogi State dey monitor 44 people for Lassa fever

Uwakwem beg people for di state make dem stop to dey shake hand anyhow and make dem no dey chop food wey dey open.

Im also tell di state residents say make dem buy rat poison keep for house as na rats dey cause Lassa fever.

Also for Anambra State wey dey close by, di government don ban drinking of soaking garri so dat nobody go catch Lassa fever.

Dr. Joe Akabuike, di Anambra State Health Commissioner wey announce di ban say e dey very dangerous to dey drink soaking garri because people wey dey make am dey also spread am for ground.