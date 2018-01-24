Nigeria: We go partner with WHO to stop Lassa fever

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di disease control centre don send emergency materials go di areas wey dey affected.

Di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control don release statement say dem go join bodi with di World Health Organization (WHO), US Centres for Disease Control and some other agencies to tackle di Lassa fever wey don hit some states for Nigeria.

NCDC say dem don even activate dia Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to begin put eye for di matter.

NCDC don already send emergency supplies and Rapid Response Teams go Ebonyi, Ondo and Edo states wey be di areas wey Lassa fever don hit pass.

Since 2018 start, Nigeria don get total of 107 cases of Lassa fever wey dem still dey suspect while 61 cases don confirm and e don kill 16 people.

So far, di disease don hit ten states for Nigeria wey be Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Anambra, Benue, Kogi, Imo and Lagos states.

Health workers too follow join for those wey don catch Lassa fever as e don kill three for Ebonyi State, one for Kogi State and one doctor for Nasarawa State.