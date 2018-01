Image copyright AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE Image example Fire fighter dey cool im body as dem dey try kwensh fire wey dey burn petrol tanker wey catch fire for Ogba wey dey Lagos for 2010; nobodi die inside.

People wey dey leave for Ijegun, Navy Town for Ojo area for Lagos State dey run for safety because of fire outbreak for di area.

Channels Television dey report say one tanker wey carry 33,000 litres of diesel fall come catch fire.

People wey dey live for di area dey worry because of di many many tank farms wey full di area.

Di people wey dey live for di area dey call on fire service to come quick quick before di thing worse.