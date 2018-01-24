Tanzania: Police don arrest drinking and kissing pastor

Image copyright Youtube Image example Onesmo Machibya na pastor for Tanzania.

Police for Tanzania don arrest one controversial pastor after video show am dey dance with bottles of beer and im dey talk say bible allow make people drink and fornicate.

Police commander for Dodoma, Giles Muroto, say medical check-up show say di 44-year old Onesmo Machibya wey dem call Prophet Tito, no dey normal.

Mr Machibya and im people dem never talk ontop di matter.

Di video show di prophet dey dance and kiss im wife and im house girl, come say e dey ok to sleep with im house girls.

Police dey accuse say im dey give people tracks for different bars dem for Dodoma, and dey promote beliefs wey dey against Tanzanian culture and ethics.

You fit watch di video here: