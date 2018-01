Image copyright US Army Image example Emmanuel Mensah

New York City don announce plans to name street after Ghana-born Emmanuel Mensah, wey die as im dey rescue people from building wey dey burn.

Mensah, wey be US army private, been dey house for holiday wen di fire start for 28 December 2017 for apartment building for New York City Bronx neighbourhood.

Im enter di building plenty times before im die for di fourth floor.

Di number people wey die for for di fire na 13, wey make am di worst New York City fire in 25 years.

"E mean a lot to me," na wetin Mensah papa - Kwabena Mensah talk about di decision to name street after im son. "Dis one go keep am here forever."

Di late Mensah go also get one Soldier Medal from di army, di highest honour for bravery outside armed conflict.

