Nigeria government say former president Olusegun Obasanjo dey too busy to notice di work wey di President Muhammadu Buhari government dey do.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, na im write di statement wey reply Obasanjo, after di former leader write 13 page letter to advice Buhari.

Lai Mohammed thank Obasanjo say im take time to write di very long letter and say dem hope say im no carry bad-belle take write am.

"On whether or not President Buhari suppose run for another term, na true say many Nigerians don dey call am to run again, while others no want am to return.

"However, we believe say dis issue na distraction for di President dis kain time. Dis na because Mr. President dey spend every time im no dey sleep, to tackle all di problems wey dey face dis country, most of dem wey come from people wey don rule before."

As all dis one dey happen, tori be say for di Federal Executive Council meeting wey happen for Abuja, Nigeria capital, on Wednesday, Nigeria Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, attend di weekly meeting with bag wey full with President Muhammadu Buhari re-election campaign caps.

Di Minister dey distribute am for di other Ministers wey come di meeting.