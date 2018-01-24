Cameroon court don suspend 'Miss Cameroon'

Image copyright Nduka Orjinmo

Cameroon Court of First Instance for Yaounde don suspend Miss Cameroon 2019, till court finish investigation.

Winner of Miss Cameroon 2018, Nseke Aimee Caroline no go wear crown till further notice until de court case for Mfoundi High Court finish.

Dis wan na decision for Yaounde Court of First Instance weh dey sign today.

Election for Miss Cameroon 2018 be take place for December 30 and since den wan candidate complain say cheating be dey and file case for court.

For seka say dis case still dey for court and hearing go be for February 8, Miss Cameroon don be suspended.