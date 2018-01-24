Babachir Lawal: EFCC don arrest former Nigeria SGF

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC don arrest Babachir Lawal wey be former Secretary General of di Federation - SGF for Nigeria.

Na di Acting Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC, Samin Amaddin confam am to Channels Television on Wednesday evening.

Amaddin say di former SGF dey cooperate with investigators and say im don make useful statements.

Dem say im interview with di investigators go continue tomorrow.

