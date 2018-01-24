Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana foreign ministry say two former Guantanamo detainees go continue to stay for di country.

Ghana foreign minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey tell di country parliament say, government don find record wey show say di former government give two Guantanamo Bay detainees refugee status for 2016.

E mean say former government agree to keep dem for di country after dem stay for two years. Di two years bin expire on 6 January 2018.

Dis one dey happen after opposition members of parliament dey condemn government say dem no gree renew agreement to allow di detainees remain for di country.

Last year, Ghana Supreme Court bin declare say, di agreement between US and di former government no pure.

Di court order government make e stamp di decision for parliament or send di detainees back to US. Parliament later approve dia stay.

Ghana follow put hand for UN convention wey concern status of refugees. Dat na why dem suppose make sure say dem protect di two detainees.