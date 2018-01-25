"Babachir go remain with us" - Nigeria's EFCC

Image copyright Getty Images

Agency wey dey fight corruption for Nigeria, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, say dem don hold Babachir Lawal, di former Secretary to Government of the Federation.

Tori be say EFCC detain Mr Lawal after im show for dia Abuja office on Wednesday.

Talk-talk person for EFCC, Samin Amaddin, tell tori people Punch say na dem tell Mr Lawal make e show for dia office and after dem ask am some questions, dem decide to detain am.

EFCC dey investigate Mr Lawal after one presidential panel say e get hand for money wey miss, wey dem suppose use for people wey Boko Haram fight-fight affect.

Di main thing wey dem dey hold am for na how, as secretary to di government, im award im own personal company over six million Dollars to cut grass for Komadugu, Yobe Water Channels.

Dis new arrest dey happen one day after former president Olusegun Obasanjo say Mr Buhari dey support corruption because im no dey do anything to corrupt people wey dey im government.