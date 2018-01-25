We no give 'cattle colony' land - Bayelsa

Image example Alhaji Mohammadu say, "farm no dey move," so na herdsmen dey find trouble if dem enter people farm.

Bayelsa government for south south Nigeria say di tori wey dey circulate say dem don give land to herdsmen to do cattle colony no true.

Tori be say di government don reserve some part of di Bayelsa Palm Plantation for cattle grazing.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Dodie Week, say government dey use di land do cattle ranch for oda animals and milk production and any one wey wan do cattle grazing, make e find another place.

Im say na di state get di business and dem allow cattle rearers use di ranch for now, instead of make dem dey waka anyhow.