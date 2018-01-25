Obasanjo letter to Buhari: "Na true im talk" - IPOB

Image copyright Getty Images

Di Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, don add mouth put di letter wey former president Olusegun Obasanjo write give President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Obasanjo bin yab oga Buhari say im government don fail Nigerians and time don reach wey im suppose comot for office. Im also talk say make Mr Buhari no contest for di 2019 election

IPOB, wey be group wey dey campaign to remove di south east from Nigeria, go form dia own country Biafra, talk say na correct talk Mr Obasanjo talk.

Emma Powerful, wey be IPOB publicity secretary, say di former president talk di mind of common Nigerians because of wetin dey happen or di country.

Im say Mr Obasanjo get strong mind to talk wetin im talk and oga Buhari no suppose contest for second term because im government no get purpose.