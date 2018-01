Image copyright @GovAmba -Twitter Image example Since October 1, 2017 wey di group declare freedom from La Republic na im katakat increase for southern Cameroon

UNHCR say deh di work with government for ensure access for Cameroon asylum seeker dem for prison as law tok.

United Nations High Commission for Refugee, (UNHCR) for Abuja, don call say make Nigerian government respect international obligation, give access for Cameroon prisoner dem weh deh di seek asylum.

De refugee agency react after report say deh meet and tok with Southern Cameroon leaders dem weh government agent arrest for Abuja for 5 January.

After two weeks, lawyers deh di try for get court charge for Julius Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and e 11 kombi dem.

Cameroon secessionist: Lawyers di try get court hearing for Abuja

De statement weh UNHCR give BBC Pidgin say deh di work with Nigerian government for get access to detained Cameroon asylum seeker dem.

De refugee agency don di manage plenty Cameroonian dem as deh di run from political crisis for Cameroon.

'We no get place for Cameroon refugees' - UN

"UNHCR understand say deh arrest plenti Cameroon asylum seekers, charge dem with kain-kain offence since last year September", na so de statement tok.

For seka de political crisis for Cameroon, Nigerian government dey strict for check de asylum seeker dem, for confirm say deh no di do some kain activity weh deh no rhyme with asylum spirit, UNHCR add for de statement.

But, UNHCR want say make government give access to dis group weh e dey for prison as international law for detained asylum seekers di tok.

De refugee agency say deh di collaborate with authorities for see say deh follow de process for apply for asylum.