Na six people die and plenty houses burn after people wey dem suspect say dem be Fulani herdsmen attack villages for Plateau state, north central, Nigeria.

Plateau State Police Command talk-talk person, ASP Matthias Tyopev don confirm di killing for Bokkos.

Dis attack happen for di Bassa Riyom and Barkin Ladi local government areas for di state.

Three people die for di first attack wey happen for Monday night for Rikwe Chongu village for Bassa LGA.

One person wey escape di attack, Sunday Samson, talk say na AK47 dem carry come attack dem.

Tori be say, di attackers carry machine gun enter di village and dem start to attack villagers.

Di second attack happen for Wednesday morning for Dasho village for Bokkos LGA.

Herdsmen attack dey happen for Plateu state well-well

E be like say na misunderstanding start di wahala between one Fulani man and one indigene for one block industry.

Tori be say di indigene use block nack di Fulani boy for head and e die immediately.

Na so another Fulani boy use revenge kill one 25-year-old woman.

Tyopev talk say dem don arrest one person and police dey investigate di mata.

Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Aide Undie, don do meeting with religious, government and representatives for Bassa Riyom and Barkin Ladi, make dem find solution wey go stop di back to back killing between herdsmen and villagers.