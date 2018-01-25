Di European Court of Justice, ECJ, don rule say make countries no dey use psychological test to decide whether dem go give permission to people wey say dem be homosexual and come apply to live for dia country.

Na one Nigerian submit asylum application for Hungary for 2015 because im be homosexual and e no dey legal for im country.

But dem reject di application after di psychological test wey dem do no confirm whether true-true, im be homosexual.

No be today wey some countries dey do dis test for people wey run comot dia country go Europe sake of say dem fear di way people go treat dem for dia country.

EU Agency for Fundamental Rights say hundreds of homosexuals from Africa, Middle East and Chechnya dey run go Europe because of dis fear.

But dis 'gay test' wey some countries dey do don cause plenty fight and argument.

All di 28 EU countries suppose obey di ruling of di ECJ.

Court for Szeged, Hungary go go back to look di case of di Nigerian again because of di ECJ decision.