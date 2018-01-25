Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria government oil company don draw ear come outside say smugglers and people wey dey hide petrol na im dey make am difficult for dem to guarantee steady supply of petrol for di country.

Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Maikanti Baru on Wednesday complain give di country lawmakers say since December 2017, im dey shock say all of a sudden di demand for fuel don pass di 35 million per day reach 55 million yet fuel still no dey.

Black market common for Nigeria as people no see fuel buy for filling station

Baru tell di Joint National Assembly Committee on Petroleum Downstream say na some bad guys wey dey use corner-corner smuggle fuel cross-border na im dey cause am and if dem no stop dem, di NNPC no fit guarantee say fuel go dey available anytime people want am.

Di Oga in charge of NNPC want make security agencies arrest di people wey dey do di smuggling because dem dey take advantage of petrol price difference between Nigeria and neighbouring countries to make illegal profit.

Na every December fuel dey always scarce for Nigeria and 2017 no different. But di scarcity don return dis January.

Di cost of petrol per litre cheap for Nigeria pass oda West African countries dem.

Im also want make Nigeria government double supply in order to raise di fuel storage tank back to di 30 days reserve from di current 15 days reserve and dat one go happen by bringing in at least two vessels per day for 20 days.