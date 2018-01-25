Image copyright Getty Images

'No be di open letter wey Olusegun Obasanjo write give President Muhammadu Buhari make us arrest Babachir David-Lawal on Wednesday.'

Dis na wetin Nigeria corruption police; Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC tell BBC Pidgin on Thursday .

Acting spokesman of EFCC Saminu Amaddin tell our tori person Daniel Semenworima say "dem bin no get any challenge to arrest am, di thing be say na investigation dem dey do since."

"We get to do underground investigation wey be di way we dey do our work, we no fit just go arrest person like dat and na based on dis investigate na im we invite am, now im dey write statement."

Saminu talk say na when EFCC finish investigation, dem go draw up charges, and if dem see say Babachir hand no clean, dem go carry am go court.

Na 31 October, 2017 na im Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari sack Babachir David-Lawal wey bin dey on suspension since June 2017 after di president chook eye inside di report wey di panel wey Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, bin lead, to investigate corruption accusation against Babachir David Lawal.

But since dat time, na Wednesday 24 January 2018 after nearly 12 weeks wey di government declare say im corrupt, na im Nigeria corruption police go gbab di big oga.

Tori be say as soon as EFCC arrest Babachir wey be former Secretary to Government, Nigerians bin enter social media sharp sharp to criticize di government say na because of Obasanjo letter na im make dem remember to arrest am.