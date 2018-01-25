Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/GETTY Image example Herdsmen attack dey happen for Plateu state well-well

E fit reach up to six people wey don die for two different herdsmen attack for Plateau state, north central, Nigeria.

Dis attack happen for di Bassa Riyom and Barkin Ladi local government areas for di state.

Three people die for di first attack wey happen for Monday night for Rikwe Chongu village for Bassa LGA.

Tori be say, di attackers carry machine gun enter di village and dem start to attack villagers.

Di second attack happen for Wednesday morning for Dasho village for Bokkos LGA.

Tori be say na fight-fight between one Fulani boy and Dasho village youth start di wahala and by di time e don finish, three people don die.

Plateau State Police Command talk-talk person, ASP Matthias Tyopev don confirm di killing for Bokkos.

Tyopev talk say dem don arrest one person and police dey investigate di mata.

Plateau State Commissioner of Police, Aide Undie, don do meeting with religious, government and representatives for Bassa Riyom and Barkin Ladi, make dem find solution wey go stop di back to back killing between herdsmen and villagers.