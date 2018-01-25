Image copyright KAMBOU SIA/AFP/GETTY Image example More than 3000 teams of health workers go cover different states Nigeria

Nigeria don launch campaign to ginger people to come out for di biggest yellow fever vaccination for di country.

Thousands of health workers don land for di northern states of Zamfara, Kogi and Kwara, and dem dey move from house to house dey inject people with di medicine.

Nigeria government join body with di World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF for dis project wey go target more than 25 million people dem wan give vaccine for dis 2018.

Di campaign go move to Borno state for north west Nigeria next, where health workers go target people wey don run comot from Boko Haram violence and dey now live for IDP camps.

Na mosquito dey carry dis disease and e dey kill thousands of people every year for all over di world.

More than three hundred people don catch dis disease when e begin spread for outbreak last September and at least 45 people die by January dis year.

Health authorities say dis outbreak fit don spread reach 16 states for Nigeria.

Dis campaign na part plan wey go make yellow fever disappear finish by 2026 for all over di world.

Brazil na another country wey dey do dis vaccination.