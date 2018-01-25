Australian High Commissioner dey complain about dirty for Ghana

Image copyright Andrew Barnes/Twitter Image example Dis na gutter wey pass for front of di High Commission office.

Di Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Andrew Barnes don challenge authorities for di country make dem up dia game to make di country clean.

Barnes want make di authorities begin work hard to meet di promise wey Ghana President Akufo-Addo get to make di Accra di city wey clean pass for Africa by 2020.

Na on top social media Barnes enter to write as di dirty wey near di High Commission dey vex am.

Dirty don full di gutter wey dey front of di High Commission office upon all di signboard wey dey warn people make dem no troway dirty for there.