Ghana wan ban native names like 'Nana' and 'Naa'?

Image copyright iStock Image example Some people provoke say di registry dey against local Ghanaian names.

Social media dey para for Ghana say di Births and Deaths Registry say dem no go dey allow people to dey register some kain names wey be titles for dia birth certificate.

John Agbeko wey be Registrar for di Births and Deaths agency explain say native names like Nana, Nii and Togbe no really be names but na titles for traditional leaders. Agbeko say dem wan try use am control di way citizens for Ghana dey give names.

Some Ghanaians provoke for social media as dem begin complain say di registry dey approve English names but dem dey against local Ghanaian names.

Skip Twitter post by @KOsimpey They will accept "King" but not "Nana" , "Prince" but not "Oheneba"



Jay-Z named his son "Sir" is that not a title ? It's time to appoint sensible people into institutions like this; Dear @NAkufoAddo pic.twitter.com/iGZGZpVYDk — Kwesi Osei Simpey (@KOsimpey) January 25, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @siboat Dear @NAkufoAddo from birth and deaths, our wonderful name “Nana” is to be banned from registration. Hence as our leader we urge you to take the first step by getting a new birth certificate indicating the removal of Nana. ‘This would help enforce this bill 🙏 — Si (@siboat) January 25, 2018

Plenty people don complain say anytime dem try add names like Nana, Torgbui, Nii, Maame to dia pickin names, di registry no go gree.

Wetin Ghana dey talk on top homosexual matter?

Di registry deny say dem dey against local names but if person wan choose local and English name, di English name go come first before di local name because Ghana na English-speaking country.

Di ban don affect some adults wey wan do birth certificate but don already dey answer names like Nana and Nii because dem go need swear affidavit.