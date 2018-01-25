Ghana authorities don clean dirty for Australian High Commission

Image copyright Andrew Barnes/Twitter Image example Di High Commissioner say im happy as authorities come clean di area fast-fast.

After Australia High Commissioner Andrew Barnes complain of dirty well full outside dia office for Accra, Ghana Ministry of Sanitation don sharp-sharp go clean di area.

Na Wednesday Barnes enter social media to challenge authorities make dem 'step up dia effort' to meet di promise wey Ghana President Akufo-Addo get to make Accra di city wey clean pass for Africa by 2020.

Barnes say e sweet im belle well-well as dem no waste time clean di area after im complain.

But some Ghanaians no dey happy as dem feel say na because di complain na from big person, na im make authorities no waste time to do something.