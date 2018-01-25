Hugh Masekela: Na private burial dem go do for South Africa

Image copyright AFP Image example Masekela die on Monday after long battle with prostate cancer

Di family of jazz musician Hugh Masekela, wey die on Monday say na private burial dem go do for am.

Na di trumpeter foundation announce am.

Dem never announce date yet but na only im family, relatives and close friends go attend di burial.

Dem go do memorial services for 27 January, di main service go happen di next day for Soweto University for Johannesburg.

Di foundation dey encourage people to attend di memorial services.

One member of di Masekela Foundation, Ronnie Ntuli, say: "I want di foundation to dey about African heritage. No be about Hugh Masekela. Na about di continent of Africa. Dr Masekela na people person."