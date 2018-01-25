Image copyright JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images Image example George Weah replace Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as president

Na just days inside im presidency, already former footballer George Weah don begin dey make sharp sharp changes to di way Liberia dey run dia government.

Weah don order all "autonomous agencies and public corporations for government" to reduce dia operational expenses from $3,000 (£2,100).

Any wish wey exceed di budget, "must get approval from di office of di President", na statement wey dey di Executive Mansion website.

E go allow di important people for di agency and corporation dem to sign off all "legitimate salaries and other benefits".

Na just Monday Weah enter office and im promise to fight corruption.