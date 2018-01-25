Nigeria: Security go monitor 'big people' for social media - Defence Minister

Image copyright STRINGER

Di Minister for Defence for Nigeria, Mansur Dan Ali, don talk say security agencies go dey monitor wetin big big people dey talk on top social media.

Mansur talk dis one after all di oga dem for security for Nigeria finish one important meeting like dat with President Muhammadu Buhari for Abuja, on Thursday.

"Security agencies wey di matter concern must to begin check all di bad bad things wey people, especially big big people, dey talk on top social media," na so Mansur talk.

Di meeting wey tori people for Nigeria talk say dem do for three hours inside President Muhammadu Buhari office, still take one eye look inside di matter of di war plane wey Nigeria bin one buy from America.

Dem talk say di conditions wey American government dey give Nigeria on top dis war planes wey dem wan buy for $95m dey too plenty.

People wey attend di meeting include di oga patapata for Defence, General Gabriel Olonisakin; di oga of di Army, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai; oga for dem Air Force, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; oga for di Navy, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas and di oga for di Police, Ibrahim Idris.