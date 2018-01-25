Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Di Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN don reopen di runway for di Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, after dem bin close am for about one hour on Thursday.

#Update : The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to notify passengers and airport users that the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, #Abuja is now open for normal operations.

Management appreciates your understanding. Thank You. — FAAN (@FAAN_Official) January 25, 2018

Management appreciates your understanding. Thank You. — FAAN (@FAAN_Official) January 25, 2018

Dem bin close di runway after one private plane wey wan land for di airport get wahala come lose im tyre on top.

Hadi Sirika, wey bi Nigeria Minister for Aviation tell tori people say because of dis accident, dem close di airport for 30 minutes.

But people wey bin dey di airport talk say e reach one hour wey dem close di runway.